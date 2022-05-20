Old Claim Jumper Restaurant Coming Down Next Week; City Payment System Working Again; Etc.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The old Claim Jumper restaurant at the corner of Huntington and Encino Avenue will start being torn down next week to prepare the way for a Chick-fil-A and Starbucks.
~ The city’s online utility payment system , which was busted for a few weeks, is now working properly. The service is free.
~ Foothill Unity Center, with Azusa Pacific University, will host a Health & Resource Fair on May 21, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Health education, glucose screenings, blood pressure checks, free lunch and more. If you're interested in attending, send an email to healthservices@foothillunitycenter.org.
~ LA County Public Health Department has presented Monrovia Fire & Rescue with a Certificate of Appreciation for its service throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic.
~ The City Council has proclaimed May 15 - 21 as National Public Works Week. Monrovia Public Works operates the city's water and sewer utilities; maintains streets and sidewalks; takes care of eight parks and other green spaces; provides environmental services; and maintains all public facilities.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment