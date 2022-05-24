News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Shadow Needs Owner Who Reads Dog Body Language

Eight-month-old Shadow is an energetic dog who loves getting belly rubs from those in his inner circle! Shadow would do best with an adopter who has experience reading dog body language, can give him time and patience to adjust to his new home, and is ready to teach him lots of new things using positive reinforcement (such as snacks and praise). Shadow would do best as the only pet in the home so he can get all your love.

The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)