Little Garth is an Adorable Lap Kitten

Seven-week-old Garth is incredibly soft and adorable! Garth is a lap kitten, but he also loves to perch on your thigh or knee. If he’s not already on your lap, he just might climb up your pant leg to get there! Garth is also very playful and loves his wand toy.
The adoption fee for kittens is $150. All kitten adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
