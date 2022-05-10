News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Statement of City Council Candidate Genia Mills
Hello Monrovians,
My name is Genia Mills, and I am running for City Council. I am proud to call Monrovia my home for 19 years. It is where my husband and I raised our family.
Professionally, I worked in the entertainment industry for two decades after receiving my B.A. from the University of Southern California (USC).
Civically, I have held many positions within the community, including:
Community Services Commissioner for the last 11 years, including chair and vice-chair.
-Subcommittee member for Julian Fisher Park renovations.
-Subcommittee member for Lucinda Garcia Park renovations.
Monrovia Area Partnership (MAP) Neighborhood Leader for 13 years.
I advocated for the city’s shopping cart ordinance; conducted neighbor mediations; led workshops; and organized neighbors to voice their concerns about the impact of nearby housing developments.
I am also a Neighborhood Watch Captain and served on the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
My vision for Monrovia includes:
Promoting Fiscal Responsibility
We need to ensure that we keep solid reserves and do our best to offset costs by qualifying for grants, while using conservative estimates for revenue growth and generous estimates for cost growth.
Supporting Public Safety Enhancements
To ensure that people are safe, we need a dual track system that institutes programs that seek to provide people with the skills and mental health resources they need to avoid becoming criminalized while also holding people accountable for their actions.
I will enhance our Community Policing Program by encouraging more touch points between police and our community, and advocate for our police department to continue receiving the kind of de-escalation training that it has already effectively deployed.
Promoting Housing Availability and Affordability
I will encourage further participation with the California Statewide Communities Development Authority (CSCDA) to obtain additional moderate-income housing as exemplified at the Moda complex at Station Square. I will also seek to streamline the approval process for the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and Junior ADUs.
I will use my experience and collaborative brand of leadership to achieve these goals. I respectfully ask for your vote. For more information about my campaign, please visit votemills4monrovia.com.
Posted by Brad at 5/10/2022
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment