Honey Bee, Active and Great With Kids

Two-year-old Honey Bee is an active dog who loves playtime and walks, but she also enjoys lazing around the house with her favorite people. Honey Bee is super sweet and is great with kids. She loves snuggling and giving lots of kisses, and has such a gentle spirit!

The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

