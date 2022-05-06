City Develops Draft Tree Planting Plan; Historic Tour; Energy Assessment

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The city has developed a draft Tree Planting Plan, (here) for only southern portion of Monrovia that has far fewer trees. Plan basically says …
- Plant native trees first, then trees that thrive in Southern California climate.
- Increase shade canopy where possible, and plant large trees where possible without creating maintenance or hazardous conditions.
- Avoid tree planting in areas where parkway, utility or rights-of-way conflicts exist.
- Avoid planting fruit, palm trees or non-native tree species.
~ There will be an Historic Walking Tour in Downtown Monrovia tomorrow, Saturday, May 7, sponsored by the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group. Learn about the early history of Monrovia Tour begins at 10 a.m. at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm, across from Library Park. Cost is $5 per person, the tour lasts about two hours, and RSVPs are not necessary.
~ The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments is offering a free home energy usage with an energy action plan and information about incentive and rebate programs. Schedule an assessment: https://www.sgvcog.org/esgv
- Brad Haugaard
