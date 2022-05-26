News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Thief Buys New Vehicle With Fake ID; Woman Tracks Her Stolen Car With Phone; Stolen Water Bill Check Cashed for Almost $6,000; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 371 service events, resulting in 54 investigations.
Fraud
May 19 at 12:13 p.m., a caller reported three personal checks were stolen from the 200 block of S. Ivy and were cashed by the suspect(s). This investigation is continuing.
Death Report
May 19 at 1:46 p.m., a resident reported his neighbor in the 700 block of W. Walnut had collapsed and was unresponsive. Officers responded to the location and began CPR. Despite life saving measures, the elderly female passed at the scene. A local mortuary responded. Friends and family were at the scene.
Theft
May 19 at 8:21 p.m., officers were flagged down by a female victim in the 700 block of S. Myrtle stating that a male suspect had just stolen her electric bicycle. The victim had unlocked her bicycle from outside of the business, when the suspect approached her and asked to see her bike. She let him see it, and he then got on the motorized bike and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 20 at 12:40 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Highland Place called to report that his ex-girlfriend had keyed both the hood and driver's side door of his vehicle. This investigation is continuing
Drug Activity / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 20 at 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a parking structure in the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival officers contacted a male and female subject sitting inside of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the female had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested and taken into custody. The male subject had medical issues and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Vandalism
May 20 at 12:07 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of N. Encinitas reported their vehicle had been keyed while parked in a local business parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
May 20 at 2:47 p.m., a caller in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower reported her roommate was experiencing mental health issues. Officers arrived and determined the female adult was a danger to herself and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
May 20 at 3:27 p.m., a fight between two males was reported in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and contacted both subjects. It was determined one of the subjects was having mental issues and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Fraud
May 20 at 5:27 p.m., a caller in the 1400 block of S. Mountain reported a subject bought a new vehicle under a false identify. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 20 at 6:43 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a male subject who may have passed out in a restroom. Upon arrival they found him awake in the restroom. He was positively identified and an investigation revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft / Burglary
May 20 at 7:32 p.m., an employee at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington advised that a suspect had taken thousands of dollars in merchandise from the location the previous day. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 12:25 a.m., officers patrolling the 100 block of W. Lemon saw a male subject lying on the ground. They contacted him and discovered he was highly intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 1:06 a.m., while on patrol in the 200 block of E. Lemon an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver showed signs of intoxication. Sobriety tests were performed and the driver was ultimately arrested for DUI. He was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
May 21 at 2:19 a.m., multiple callers reported two subjects tampering with a vehicle in the 200 block of E. Lemon. Officers arrived and were able to locate both subjects hiding in the area. An investigation was conducted and a vehicle in the area was found to have been tampered with. One of the suspects was found to have a no bail warrant for his arrest. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
May 21 at 4:57 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding an audible alarm. Upon arrival they saw that the front window had been shattered and that a suspect had entered the business through that window. The suspect fled the area prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 21 at 12:52 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a grand theft had occurred thirty minutes prior. Officers arrived and collected evidence of the crime. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 21 at 1:54 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona called and reported her vehicle was taken sometime during the night. She notified the officer that she was able to track the car using her cell phone. The vehicle was tracking to a residential street in Pasadena. Pasadena PD responded to the location and was able to recover the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 22 at 1:55 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Fifth and Huntington saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver showed signs of intoxication. An investigation revealed that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol and was also on probation for a prior DUI. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Robbery
May 22 at 5:40 p.m., a robbery was reported in the 900 block of W. Duarte. The caller reported that the victim was approached by two subjects who brandished pistols and demanded his cell phone. The suspects left the location prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Resisting – Suspect Arrested
May 22 at 10:43 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington when he was flagged down by an employee of a local gas station. The employee pointed out two male suspects and advised that they were tampering with the gas pumps. Officers made contact with the suspects, but one of them became uncooperative during the detention and refused a lawful search. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 12:36 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a male suspect tampering with vehicles. They located the suspect and he was positively identified. An investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
May 23 at 11:40 a.m., a resident discovered someone had stolen a check from the 200 block of S. Ivy which she had written to pay her water bill. The person who stole the check, altered the check and cashed it for almost $6,000. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity / Weapon Offense – Suspects Arrested
May 23 at 4:24 p.m., a security guard for a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported two customers had entered the business through the safety security checkpoint. One of the male subjects was found to be in possession of a firearm that had the serial number shaved off. The firearm was retained by security. Officers arrived and after an investigation arrested the suspect. A second subject was arrested after a controlled substance was found to be in his possession. Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to MPD.
Vehicle Burglary
May 23 at 4:27 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Huntington walked outside to her vehicle and discovered someone had shattered one of her vehicle windows. Officers arrived and determined that her purse had been left in the front seat and stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 5:19 p.m., a customer at a coin laundry business in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported seeing a male subject enter a vehicle with a gun exposed in his waistband. Officers located the subject and determined he was carrying a firearm unlawfully. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Mayflower regarding a subject reportedly checking mailboxes and looking into parked vehicles. The subject was located and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Robbery
May 23 at 9:00 p.m., employees at a business in the 900 block of E. Huntington called to report that a subject in the area had just been assaulted. Officers arrived and discovered the subject was punched and "knocked out" by a male suspect on a bicycle. The suspect stole the victim’s phone. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
May 23 at 10:31 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of E. Lime regarding a family disturbance. An investigation revealed the disturbance was a verbal argument and no crime was committed. One of the involved parties advised that he wanted to hurt himself and it was determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Vehicle Tampering
May 24 at 6:18 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Parkrose walked outside her home and discovered someone had entered her unlocked parked vehicle sometime during the night, but nothing was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary – Suspect Arrested
May 24 at 7:01 a.m., employees of a business in the 200 block of Railroad reported a female adult had gained entry into their locked business. The suspect took one of the employee’s purses and ran out of the building. The suspect was apprehended by officers. The purse was returned to the employee and the suspect was arrested.
Commercial Burglary
May 24 at 9:52 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported in the 900 block of W. Huntington. The caller reported that money and a safe were missing. It is unknown how the suspect gained entry into the restaurant. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 24 at 7:56 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of El Norte and Walker saw fresh graffiti painted along a sidewalk. The graffiti was removed and this investigation is continuing.
Theft / Possession of Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
May 25 at 12:42 a.m., a caller reported seeing a subject via surveillance cameras inside the rear lot of a business in the 1100 block of S. Mountain. He could see the subject taking items from the location and throwing them over the fence. Officers arrived and the suspect fled the area. He was quickly detained. An investigation determined he was in possession of stolen goods and burglary tools. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity / Grand Theft / Weapon Offence – Suspects Arrested
May 25 at 2:31 a.m., officers were canvasing the 1100 block of S. Mountain for evidence on a separate incident when they observed a suspicious vehicle parked behind a closed business. The vehicle attempted to leave the area, but was stopped by officers. An investigation revealed that both the driver and passenger had warrants for their arrest. Numerous stolen items, a controlled substance, burglary tools, and a ghost gun (unregulated and manufactured gun) were all found to be in their possession. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
May 25 at 8:28 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of E. Colorado regarding a female on the property that wouldn't leave. While officers were talking with her, they realized she had a mental disorder. A mental health worker was called and arrived to speak with her. She was ultimately placed on a mental evaluation and transported to a mental facility for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
May 25 at 3:28 p.m., the resident in the 700 block of Mountain reported her sister was yelling and scratching herself. She was very upset and has some history of trying to harm herself. Officers arrived with a mental health worker. They evaluated the female and determined she needed to be transported to a medical facility for medical attention and later to a mental facility.
Battery
May 25 at 10:58 p.m., officers responded to a neighbor dispute in the 400 block of Montana. The caller stated his neighbor was upset with him because he moves his trash cans too late. This investigation is continuing.
Posted by Brad at 5/26/2022
