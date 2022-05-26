Jeremy Sanchez Named Monrovia Fire Chief

“When searching for Monrovia’s next Chief, I knew I did not have to look far as we had exceptional talent within the department. Jeremy, who currently serves as a Division Chief, demonstrated his natural leadership ability, immense technical expertise, excellent communication and interpersonal skills. He has worked hard to prepare himself for this opportunity and he is ready to become a Fire Chief,” said Dylan Feik, City Manager. “He will bring professionalism and innovative ideas not only to the department, but to the entire community.”
In 2001, Jeremy began his career when he joined MFD as a Fire Cadet. As a 21-year veteran of the department, he has transitioned upward within the department and held positions including F.S.C./Brush Chipper Inspector, Firefighter/Paramedic, Engineer, Captain and Division Chief.
As 1 of 3 Division Chiefs, he was responsible for the Community Risk Reduction and Disaster Preparedness Division where he maintained citywide disaster plans, trained city staff and residents in emergency preparedness and managed annual brush clearance programs. In 2019, Jeremy became responsible for the Training and Emergency Medical Services Division, overseeing all aspects of department training and recruitments, paramedic training and certification, equipment management, quality improvement and legal aspects for all basic and advanced emergency medical services.
“Throughout the 20 years that I’ve worked alongside Chief Sanchez, he has demonstrated that he is hardworking, resourceful and committed to helping anyone in need,” said Fire Chief Brad Dover. “His love of the fire service runs deep and I am confident he will lead the Department successfully.”
During the Bobcat Fire in September 2020, Chief Sanchez was a key member of the Incident Command Team and assisted in making vital decisions to keep Monrovia residents safe, homes untouched and the fire contained.
“It has been an absolute honor to serve the Monrovia community over the last 20 years,” said Chief Sanchez. “I am so grateful to have the opportunity to continue to serve in this new capacity.”
As a graduate of Waldorf College, Jeremy holds a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration. He is also certified as a Chief Fire Officer from the California Office of the State Fire Marshal. In 2023, he will also graduate from the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Jeremy and his wife, Hazel, are proud parents of their three children, Mia, Lucas and Siena.
Monrovia Fire & Rescue operates out of two strategically placed stations. The Fire Chief and three Division Chiefs are supported by 47 personnel. The Department has a total operating budget of $11.6 million and responds to over 4,600 emergency calls for service annually.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
- Brad Haugaard
