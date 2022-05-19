News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Bobcat Loader Stolen; Security Cams Stolen; Checks Stolen From Post Office; ATM Skimmer Found at Foothill Store; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 409 service events, resulting in 88 investigations.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 2:26 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Myrtle and Longden stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After an investigation it was determined she was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 12 at 6:56 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle collision in the 700 block of W. Huntington. A motorist failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided into another vehicle. One of the drivers complained of pain and was treated by paramedics. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft
May 12 at 9:57 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Heather Heights called to report that his catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
May 12 at 2:18 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1200 block of S. Myrtle called to report that her vehicle was broken into while she was at work. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 12 at 2:29 p.m., a rental facility in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that a rented Bobcat loader had yet to be returned. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
May 12 at 8:23 p.m., two subjects entered a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington and stole approximately $150 of merchandise. They fled in an unknown direction before officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 11:48 p.m., an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Mountain and Lemon. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After an investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 2:31 a.m., while on patrol in the intersection of Myrtle and Central an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After an investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department Jail and held for a sobering period.
Theft
May 13 at 5:01 a.m., a victim called to report that multiple security cameras, totaling $600, had been stolen from a residential construction site in the 200 block of W. Lime. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
May 13 at 1:32 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle collision in the 300 block of E. Huntington. The statements of the drivers were conflicting. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 13 at 2:10 p.m., a victim called and reported his vehicle was taken from a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The vehicle was entered into the national stolen vehicle database. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 13 at 2:20 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle collision at the intersection of Ivy and Walnut. A motorist failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided into another vehicle. One of the drivers complained of pain. Officers and paramedics both responded to the location. An investigation was conducted and the driver at fault was issued a citation.
Vehicle Burglary
May 13 at 4:47 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of S. Fifth called to report his vehicle was broken into sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 8:02 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding an intoxicated subject at a local business. Officers located the subject at a nearby business and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 8:02 p.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Primrose and Palm when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation revealed that the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault Report – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Primrose and Linwood regarding a suspect who had just assaulted a victim. Officers arrived and located both parties. The victim sustained serious facial injuries and was transported by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 14 at 12:15 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Olive and Myrtle saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Myrtle. The officer initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 14 at 2:15 a.m., while on patrol an officer noticed a vehicle stopped on the roadway in the intersection of Magnolia and Evergreen. The officer approached the vehicle and discovered a female adult with the car running. Officers contacted the driver and discovered the driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Attempted Grand Theft
May 14 at 5:11 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Walnut called to report she could see a suspect underneath a vehicle possibly trying to remove the catalytic converter. Officers responded to the location and conducted an area search, but were unable to locate the suspect. Officers checked the vehicle and there was no loss. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
May 14 at 3:59 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported his cell phone was stolen from his backpack at the Monrovia Days Parade. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary – Suspect Arrested
May 15 at 6:23 a.m., an alarm activation at a business in the 400 block of E. Duarte was received. Officers responded and checked the interior of the location. The officers located a male adult hiding under a blanket. He was detained pending further investigation. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
May 15, at 9:37 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Los Angeles called and reported his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 15, at 11:53 a.m., a caller reported a bicyclist was in the 100 block of W. Foothill when he collided into a parked vehicle. Officers and paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of the bicyclist. He sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Brush Fire
May 15 at 9:02 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a brush fire. Upon arrival they saw a small brush fire on the median foliage. The fire was small and quickly extinguished. The fire did not appear to be intentionally set. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 16 at 8:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lemon and Magnolia regarding a report of a traffic collision. One vehicle failed to yield and collided with another vehicle. One of the parties had complaint of pain. The person was treated at the scene by paramedics, but declined to go to the hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Offense – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 8:44 a.m., officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of California and Huntington. A traffic stop was conducted and it was determined that the driver had a suspended license. He was arrested for driving with a suspended license and issued a citation.
Loitering / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 8:45 a.m., a caller stated it appeared two subjects were setting up a camp in the 700 block of E. Cypress and requested they be asked to move. Officers arrived and identified both a male and female subject. The female had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 10:09 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle called regarding a male subject harassing customers. Officers arrived and detained the subject. An investigation revealed he had a no bail warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Forgery
May 16 at 11:19 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Wildrose called to report he paid bills placing payment in the mailbox at the post office and later received notice the same checks had been stolen, washed, and made out to different payees in different amounts. It is unknown where the checks were cashed. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
May 16 at 7:29 p.m., officers were patrolling the 1600 block of S. Mountain when they were flagged down by employees of a local business regarding a theft that had just occurred. The suspects had fled in a vehicle at a high rate of speed. This investigation is continuing.
Evading – Suspects Arrested
May 16 at 8:11 p.m., while on patrol, officers observed two male subjects riding mini-bikes in the area of Myrtle and Colorado, violating numerous vehicle codes. A traffic stop was attempted, but both subjects fled. The officer chased one subject and was able to detain him. The second subject continued to flee but was located and detained in the area moments later. Both were arrested and cited.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
May 17 at 1:28 a.m., a caller from the 200 block of W. Colorado came to the PD Lobby to report her son was threatening her. Officers responded and made contact with the son. It was determined he was a danger to others and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Resist / Delay Officer / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
May 17 at 8:21 a.m., an employee at a business in the 1400 block of S. Mountain notified an officer that was passing by about a suspicious person looking at vehicles in the parking lot. When the officer attempted to speak to the subject, he ran away. The officer chased the subject on foot as he continued to run and throw items from him pockets. He ran into a nearby business where he was detained by officers. An investigation revealed he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
May 17 at 4:32 p.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The suspect left in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
ATM Skimmer
May 17 at 7:03 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a possible skimmer in the onsite ATM. The store clerk said a customer was attempting to use his debit card in the store ATM, when a device that holds the card fell off the machine. An investigation revealed that the device was some type of card skimmer. The bank associated with the ATM was contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 17 at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to Mountain & Evergreen regarding a subject possibly tampering with an electrical box. Officers arrived and detained a subject near the freeway greenbelt. There was no tampering or damage to the electrical box. An investigation revealed the suspect had a no bail extradition warrant out of Alabama for burglary. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
May 17 at 10:33 p.m., a burglary alarm was reported in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle. Upon arrival, officers saw that the front door of the business had been forced open. A K-9 unit from a neighboring agency responded for an interior search. No suspects were found inside. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 18 at 9:34 a.m., an officer observed a traffic offense near the intersection of Shamrock and Evergreen and conducted a traffic stop. There were three occupants in the vehicle. While speaking with the occupants, a consent to search was done on the vehicle and drug paraphernalia was located. All the occupants were subsequently arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision Non-Injury
May 18 at 5:17 p.m., a traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Peck and Avora. The officer arrived and saw a vehicle traveling on Peck had struck a parked vehicle. The driver was issued a citation for being unlicensed and his vehicle was impounded.
Theft
May 18 at 9:51 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Foothill called to report a female taking clothes from the apartment laundry room. The suspect was last seen exiting the apartment gate. Officers located the female suspect at a nearby business. Officers recovered the stolen clothing, but the victim refused prosecution.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 18 at 10:35 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Monterey regarding two male subjects loitering around the property. They arrived and detained both subjects. An investigation revealed that one of the subjects had a no bail parole warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Posted by Brad at 5/19/2022
