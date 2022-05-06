Uber-ish Service for Monrovia Students; 'Femineer' Engineering; Etc.

~ Contracting with HopSkipDrive (https://tny.im/LVulQ) to provide ride-sharing for school-aged children. It looks sort of like Uber for students: https://tny.im/Ep1dm
~ A Memo of Understanding (https://tny.im/taZIm) with Cal Poly Pomona and San Diego State University to provide Monrovia schools with their "Femineer" program, which appears designed to encourage students - primarily girls - to be involved in engineering: https://tny.im/MNgaL)
~ Accepting for public review prior to adoption, the textbook, "Human Geography A Spatial Perspective, AP Edition," (https://tny.im/xBtUc) for the high school history social science program. ($182.99 on Amazon: https://tny.im/DO4Iv).
~ Hiring Capturing Kids' Hearts for $55,000 (plus travel fee of $3,000) to conduct two staff training sessions, each two days long for up to 50 participants per session. According to its website (https://tny.im/1VMAq), the company "equips professionals in K-12 education to implement transformational processes focused on social-emotional wellbeing, relationship-driven campus culture, and student connectedness." https://tny.im/POuLQ
~ Giving raises and other compensation and benefits to district employees. Total compensation increase is 3.04 to 3.56 percent. https://tny.im/8T5g6
Brad Haugaard
