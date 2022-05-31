News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Super Friendly Junebug Can Purr Up a Storm

Two-year-old Junebug is a super friendly cat who not only loves being petted, but even loves being held! This sweet gal can often be seen “making biscuits” with her paws and purring up a storm. In addition to getting lots of attention, Junebug is a big fan of eating treats and playing with her feather wand toy.

The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard

