Monrovia Police: More Catalytic Converter Thefts; Cameras to Steal PIN Numbers; Stolen Vehicles; Drunk Driving; Man Arrested for Arson; Etc.

Attempt Grand Theft
April 28 at 4:25 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Highland reported that he just interrupted four suspects attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his Prius. The suspects fled in two vehicles after being confronted. Officers responded to the area and located the two vehicles on Foothill. Both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed and officers discontinued any further pursuit for safety reasons. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
April 28 at 6:54 a.m., an employee of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report that the business was broken into sometime during the night. Officers arrived and saw the glass front door was shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 28 at 10:11 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Hillcrest called to report that sometime during the night his vehicle's catalytic converter was taken. This investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
April 28 at 11:52 a.m., a catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 2600 block of Doray Circle. This investigation continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 12:17 p.m., an employee from a business in the 800 block of W. Huntington called to report that someone had broken into a vacant building and was possibly still inside. Officers arrived and located a suspect inside the building. Further investigation revealed that he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
April 28 at 3:08 p.m., Monrovia Dispatch received an emergency call regarding a domestic dispute that occurred somewhere on the 15 freeway. The involved parties were in the 700 block of S. Primrose. Officers arrived and contacted the couple. Further investigation revealed that a crime did occur. The California Highway Patrol was notified and the investigation was relinquished to them.
ATM Tampering
April 28 at 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject attempting to tamper with an ATM. The subject had already left the area, but officers located two false panels hiding cameras positioned to capture customers pin numbers. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
April 28 at 7:31 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of S. Fifth. The victim advised that she had left her purse in the vehicle while the trunk was unlocked. Upon returning she found that her purse and other personal items had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 28 at 7:53 p.m., officers responded to a robbery alarm at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Upon arrival they saw that multiple suspects had entered the location and smashed display cases with hammers. Items from the display cases were stolen. The suspects had left the area when officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
April 28 at 9:19 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington advised that three female suspects had stolen merchandise from the location. Officers checked the area, but the suspects had already left. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
April 28 at 9:46 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of Bonita advised that her son’s scooter had been stolen from the front of their home. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Threatening – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a drive-thru restaurant in the 100 block of W. Huntington regarding a female subject causing a disturbance. The female was found to be intoxicated and driving a vehicle. She attempted to back her vehicle into another vehicle while in the drive-thru and further investigation revealed that she had threatened several employees. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
April 29 at 6:50 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported that the front window of his business had been smashed sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 29 at 9:02 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Genoa reported that his vehicle had been stolen from the front of his house sometime during the night. Officers entered the vehicle into the National Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
April 29 at 11:07 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of N. Grand reported that three juveniles in the park had just spray painted a rock. Officers arrived and located the juvenile offenders. A spray can and fresh graffiti were also located. The juveniles were issued citations and released to their guardians.
Assault
April 29 at 6:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Myrtle after a parent called to report that a male juvenile had slapped a female juvenile in the face. Officers checked the area and located the suspect on a nearby street. He was issued a citation and released to a guardian.
Assault
April 29 at 9:00 p.m., an assault was reported in the 300 block of S. Myrlte. A juvenile caller reported that he was just assaulted by three other juvenile suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offence – Suspect Arrested
April 29 at 11:28 p.m., a caller reported a suspect brandishing a firearm in the area of Genoe and Mayflower. An investigation revealed that a male and female were involved in an argument inside their vehicle when an unknown suspect approached them. The suspect told the male to leave and then pulled out a firearm from his waistband. The suspect then walked away into a nearby residence. Officers located the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 30 at 2:00 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Evergreen and Mayflower saw a vehicle swerving in the roadway. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was ultimately arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department j for a sobering period.
Vandalism
April 30 at 10:38 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported that her rental vehicle had been keyed. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Delaying a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
April 30 at 11:36 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft that had just occurred. The suspect was located and positively identified after providing officers with false information regarding his identity. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
April 30 at 11:49 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported that his vehicle was stolen sometime during the night. Officers responded and conducted an investigation.
The vehicle was entered into the National Stolen Vehicle database. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 30 at 12:57 p.m., officers responded to a transient camp in the wash near the 1100 block of S. Fifth regarding a possible brush fire. The subjects there had made a small fire to cook food. Further investigation revealed that one of the subjects had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 30 at 2:09 p.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Colorado and Magnolia when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Weapon Offence
April 30 at 6:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Lincoln regarding a suspect who had brandished a handgun from a moving vehicle. An area check was conducted, but the suspect vehicle was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 1 at 12:12 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower saw a vehicle fail to stop at a nearby stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
May 1 at 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. Foothill regarding a subject who was attempting suicide. Paramedics also responded and transported the subject to a nearby hospital for treatment. It was determined the subject also needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional.
Want – Suspect Arrested
May 1 at 10:23 a.m., while on patrol in the intersection of Primrose and Walnut, an officer saw a subject who he recognized from previous encounters. Further investigation revealed the subject was actively wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 1 at 1:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported in a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Further investigation revealed the subject had a warrant issued for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
May 1 at 4:33 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Duarte advised that her purse had been stolen from her locked vehicle parked at the location. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 1 at 5:20 p.m., officer responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a female suspect who had just stolen merchandise. The suspect was located and positively identified by the victim. A private person’s arrest was completed and the suspect was taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
May 1 at 5:47 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported that someone had broken into her locked vehicle and stolen personal property. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Hit and Run
May 1 at 6:24 p.m., a hit and run traffic non-injury collision was reported in the 900 block of S. Mayflower regarding a hit and run traffic collision. The victim reported that his vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while it was parked in the street. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 2 at 2:22 a.m., an officer was patrolling near the intersection of Live Oak and Longden when he saw a vehicle make several traffic violations. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was displaying symptoms of alcohol intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and he was ultimately arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 2 at 7:40 a.m., an officer patrolling near the intersection of Central and Mayflower saw an equipment violation on a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and further investigation revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. The driver was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 2 at 12:31 p.m., an officer observed a bicyclist commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Myrtle and El Norte. He conducted a traffic stop and after getting consent to search, he located a controlled substance on the person. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 2 at 2:15 p.m., a caller stated a female was lying on the ground near the intersection of Lemon and Shamrock. Officers arrived and woke up the female. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 2 at 3:26 p.m., Arcadia Police Department called to report they had a suspect in custody with a felony warrant for burglary out of Monrovia. An officer responded to their department to pick him up. He was brought back to the Monrovia Police Department jail where he was booked and housed until his court appearance.
Grand Theft
May 2 at 4:18 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of Valley View called to report that jewelry had been stolen from his residence. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence / Threatening – Suspect Arrested
May 2 at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of E. Lemon regarding a domestic dispute. A female subject advised that her husband had been drinking and was threatening her. An investigation revealed that the husband had held a knife to her throat and threatened to slit it. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
May 3 at 3:36 a.m., a burglary in progress in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle was reported. A witness reported that two suspects had broken into the location, but then fled the area once confronted. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 3 at 10:34 a.m., an employee at a business in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower advised that someone had used a key to enter the business and steal electronics. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 3 at 11:32 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Olive reported that a suspect was vandalizing his vehicle with a crowbar. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 4 at 9:44 a.m., a victim staying at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported that someone had stolen the catalytic converter from her rented vehicle the night before. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
May 4 at 12:02 p.m., officers responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 200 block of Jasmine. Flames were seen coming from the garage and were put out by fire personnel. A suspect was identified by the residents and officers checked the area. He was located and then ran from officers near Canyon and Hillcrest. Officers were able to locate him hiding in an alley. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
No comments:
Post a Comment