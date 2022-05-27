Get Free Pass to State Parks; City’s Buffy Bullis Wins Hero Award; Job Fair

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ You can now get into more than 200 California State Parks for free with a pass you can borrow from the Monrovia Library. Use your library card to reserve a pass, good for 3 weeks and valid for entry of one passenger vehicle (with nine people or fewer) or one motorcycle. Visit the library’s website or call 256-8274 for more information.
~ Buffy Bullis, Monrovia's Administrative Services Director, has received the Government Finance Officers Association Hero Award. Feik writes that: “Over the past few years, Monrovia has experienced a series of emergencies including the Bobcat Fire, rainstorms, pandemic and drought. Buffy has been a critical behind-the-scenes team member when it comes to ensuring that financial operations for the City continued without delays no matter the situation.” https://shrtm.nu/LHSM
~ Monrovia Chamber of Commerce will host a Skilled Trades Career Fair on Thursday, June 16, 2-6 p.m., at the DoubleTree Hotel Monrovia. Details: https://shrtm.nu/Ixgj
- Brad Haugaard
