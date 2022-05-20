School Board: Graduation Lists; ADA Down; Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda: https://shrtm.nu/sM7U) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...
~ Congratulate the CIF championship sports teams of Monrovia High School on a championship season and the robotics teams of Clifton MS, Santa Fe CSMS, and Monrovia High School on a successful year.
~ Approve the graduate lists for…
Monrovia High: https://shrtm.nu/Hhi8
Canyon Oaks HIgh: https://shrtm.nu/xVIR
Mountain Park School: https://shrtm.nu/b8eN
Monrovia Community Adult School: https://shrtm.nu/cZnV
~ Receive a report on average daily attendance. Regular ADA is 4,676.58 (https://shrtm.nu/1FJM). “This year, our attendance percentage at traditional school sites decreased by 4.01% compared to 2019-20, and 4.89% compared to 2020-21.” (https://shrtm.nu/CQGD)
~ Consider contracting with a company called Spyglass to reduce the district’s computer-related communications costs. https://shrtm.nu/uY5B
~ Consider contracting with a company called SyTech Solutions to scan district paper documents into electronic form. https://shrtm.nu/AfQy
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment