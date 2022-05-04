News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Merengue Bakery


 Lunch today at Merengue Bakery and Cafe, on the west side of Myrtle a bit south of Lime. Got the MediaNoche sandwich (pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle) for $8.75 and a beer for $5. It came with plantain chips. Very nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 

