Lunch at Merengue Bakery
Lunch today at Merengue Bakery and Cafe, on the west side of Myrtle a bit south of Lime. Got the MediaNoche sandwich (pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle) for $8.75 and a beer for $5. It came with plantain chips. Very nice.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/04/2022
No comments:
Post a Comment
