Monrovia Police: Employee Punched in Mouth; Ex-Girlfriend Punches Current Girlfriend; Ex-Boyfriend Assaults Ex-Girlfriend; Robber Demands Backpack; Plants Stolen from Nursery; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 365 service events, resulting in 55 investigations.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 7:25 a.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Duarte and Myrtle when he saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated and further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
May 5 at 9:00 a.m., a broken window was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. An investigation revealed that two suspects had forced entry into the business during the night. Unknown at this time if anything was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 11:27 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of S. Violet advised that a subject was yelling and causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with the subject and an investigation revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrants and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 4:09 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose contacted a subject loitering in the area. During the contact the officer discovered the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 4:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers made contact with the subject and an investigation revealed he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested per the authority of the warrants and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a shoplifting that had just occurred. Upon arrival they detained the suspect and conducted an investigation. The store management placed the suspect under private person’s arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
May 5 at 10:11 p.m., a victim in the 1000 block of E. Royal Oaks reported that he had been scammed out of money. The victim was contacted via social media by someone he believed was an old friend. The suspect then requested money in exchange for bitcoin. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 10:14 p.m., an employee of a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle flagged down an officer to report a battery. A male suspect had punched an employee in the mouth. The victim had fallen to the ground. Paramedics responded and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was identified. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 6 at 12:30 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation was conducted and the driver was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail and held for a sobering period.
Battery
May 6 at 12:51 a.m., a female subject in the 100 block of Olive called and was incoherent over the phone. Officers responded and the subject advised that she and her boyfriend were inside a local business when they saw that the boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend was inside. They left to avoid conflict, but once outside the ex-girlfriend confronted her. An argument ensued and the ex-girlfriend began punching the victim in the face multiple times causing her to fall down. The suspect then fled the scene. Paramedics responded to the location and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
May 6 at 3:24 p.m., a victim in the 1400 block of Pilgrim Way came into the Police Department lobby to report that he was scammed out money from a fraudulent rental home listing. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
May 6 at 4:22 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Alamitas called to report that her vehicle was broken into and her laptop was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
May 6 at 5:01 p.m., a victim reported that her vehicle was broken into while she was shopping at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 6 at 6:18 p.m., a caller stated that she had been involved in an accident the day prior near the intersection of Myrtle and Walnut and wanted to make a cold collision report.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
May 6 at 11:41 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Peck and Longden when he observed a subject walking with a flashlight inside of the wash area. Two subjects were contacted and an investigation revealed that both were in possession of controlled substances. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 7 at 1:07 a.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 1100 block of E. Huntington regarding a noise complaint. They contacted a subject and further investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
May 7 at 1:39 a.m., a caller advised she was involved in a traffic collision near the intersection of Foothill and Stedman. No injuries were reported. Officers responded and took a collision report.
Grand Theft Auto
May 7 at 6:48 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Cherry called to report that his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The vehicle was entered into the national stolen vehicle database. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 7 at 4:51 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported in the 100 block of Madeline. A vehicle struck a parked car. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and checked the well- being of the occupant. The driver sustained an ankle injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
May 7 at 7:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut. A female victim told officers she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. Further investigation revealed she also had a restraining order against him. He fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 8 at 3:23 a.m., officers responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 200 block of Kruse. An investigation revealed that multiple suspects had used a vehicle to ram an industrial door. They then attempted to take a motorcycle off the property, but were unsuccessful. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 8 at 5:22 a.m., an alarm was activated in a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Upon arrival officers discovered that the front window of the business had been shattered. All suspects had fled prior to officers’ arrival. The cash register drawer was left on the store floor. It is unknown what the loss is at this time. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 8 at 8:08 a.m., an employee for a restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington arrived at work and discovered someone had shattered the store's front window sometime during the night, gained entry, and stole cash that was left in the registers. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 8 at 10:20 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Hillcrest walked outside her home and discovered someone had stolen her vehicle that was parked in front of her house sometime during the night. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but could not locate it. The vehicle was entered in the Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 9 at 9:25 a.m., a victim at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported that the catalytic converter had been stolen from her vehicle sometime during the night. An investigation revealed that the suspect had left a jack underneath the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
May 9 at 9:46 a.m., an employee for a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck advised that a stolen vehicle was parked at the location. Officers arrived and confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Los Angeles. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Forgery
May 9 at 11:54 a.m., an employee from the 100 block of Lemon reported that a check had been fraudulently cashed. An investigation revealed that the check had been intercepted by the suspect who added his name to the payee section. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 10 at 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of S. Primrose regarding a report of stolen tools. The victim advised that two subjects took multiple tools from him that were worth approximately $20,000. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 10 at 2:26 p.m., a caller near the intersection of Shamrock and Huntington reported that a male subject was following her. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. An investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
May 10 at 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a robbery that had just occurred. The victim stated he was walking when a suspect approached him and demanded the backpack he was wearing. He gave the backpack to the suspect who then left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 11 at 8:24 a.m., a victim called to report their vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of Montana sometime during the night. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk In Public – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 9:26 a.m., while on patrol an officer observed a male subject in the 100 block of S. Myrtle urinating in the bushes. When he stopped to talk to the subject, he could see the subject was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail where he was held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
May 11 at 10:17 a.m., an employee in the 600 block of S. Mountain noticed the fence was cut on the side of the location. It was discovered that 5 plants had been taken from the nursery area. This investigation is continuing.
Extortion
May 11 at 1:45 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of S. Fifth reported that she was randomly added to a conversation on a social media app with a male subject. At some point, he convinced her to send him photographs. He then told her she needed to give him money or he would release the photos. This investigation is continuing.
Forgery
May 11 at 2:37 p.m., a forgery was reported in the 200 block of Stedman. The reporting party stated that he mailed out a check, but it never arrived to the intended party. It was discovered that the check had been intercepted and made out to a different payee in a different amount. It is unknown where the check was cashed. Postal Inspectors are investigating the incident.
Petty Theft
May 11 at 3:55 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill walked out of a storage room and saw a male subject run out with stolen merchandise. The subject got into a vehicle and left the area. The subject stole e-cigarettes. This investigation is continuing.
Auto Theft
May 11 at 9:21 p.m., a stolen vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Montana. An investigation revealed the vehicle was involved in hit and run traffic collision the night prior in the City of Pasadena. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 11 at 10:44 pm, the reporting party witnessed a subject spraying graffiti at a business in the 1000 block of S. Mountain. This investigation is continuing.
Posted by Brad at 5/12/2022
