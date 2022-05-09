US News & World Report Honors Plymouth School as '2022 Best Elementary School'

He added, "Over the past several years, Plymouth has reinvigorated the education that we provide our students, with an increased focus on critical thinking, problem-solving, and literacy. Essential to our success has been our partnerships with families. Teachers and parents work closely together, conducting virtual visits, parent workshops, and volunteering in the classroom. Our PTA continues to support our students through literacy programs, arts instruction, and our amazing makerspace! At least as important has been our schoolwide focus on fostering a growth mindset in our students."
