A Moment in Monrovia History: The Social Apollo Club in 1897

Apollo Club 1897. This early-day social organization produced this entertainment in the Opera House, located on Myrtle Avenue just north of Palm Avenue. The building, although altered, is still standing and is one of the oldest structures on Myrtle Avenue. From the Monrovia Messenger Illustrated Souvenir Edition 1897: "The lovers of good music find pleasure and enjoyment in the Apollo Club, which has been established for five years, but with never such effective work as this season. Professor John C. Dunster of Los Angeles is musical director of the society.". From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
