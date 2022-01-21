News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Work Begun on Re-Plastering Ceiling of Historic Anderson House.


Work began today (Friday) on re-plastering the ceiling of Monrovia's historic Anderson House.

The Monrovia Historical Society, which preserves the house as a museum, held an auction late last year of vintage items that either did not relate to the Society's mission, or were surplus, to help raise funds for the renovation. The ceiling plaster, which had been falling in sheets, had forced the closure of the museum.

The work is being performed by Monrovia's Mountjoy Construction.

- Brad Haugaard

