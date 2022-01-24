Getting Rid of Your Storm Debris

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that …
“City crews are working through the streets of Monrovia to pick up piles of debris. Residents with downed trees and limbs can stack them in the front yard near the street to be hauled off. Crews will continue picking up debris through the end of the week so please don’t worry if we haven’t come just yet…we’ll get there! In addition, the City is placing large roll-off dumpsters at 3 locations should you wish to dump green waste. The bins are already placed at the following locations –
- Community Center (119 W. Palm Avenue)
- Public Works Yard (600 Mountain Avenue)
- Recreation Park (2 bins at 620 S. Shamrock Avenue)”
Also, Edison still has a backlog but is working to restore power, and the city is helping those with significant damage to their homes.
- Brad Haugaard
