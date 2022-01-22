City Services Busy Throughout Windy Night

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that Police, Fire and Public Works departments worked through the night responding to considerable damage caused by the winds. "Last night alone, the Police Department responded to 34 alarm calls, 26 calls for down live wires, some of which caused sparking in the streets or fires that are now extinguished, and 36 tree emergencies that ranged from downed trees, trees falling on cars, and even one that fell on a home that is deemed unsafe and uninhabitable."
