Fixing and Upgrading Monrovia Parks, Garden Myths Workshop; Transportation Survey; Blood Donations Low

~ This year there will be major renovations to Monrovia parks, the park area around the library, and a big upgrade to the Community Center.
Repair of Canyon Park will cost just over $10 million and construction won't begin for a few months, but when it is done the park will have new roads, parking lots, trails, signs, etc. Most of the funds to repair the park will come from federal or state assistance, or from insurance.
Lucinda Garcia Park will be upgraded, Recreation Park will have its ball fields, parking areas, pathways, etc. worked on, and the exterior area around the library will be improved. Also, there will be a new park on land donated to the city by the developer of the Chick-fil-A/Starbucks project at the south end of the old Claimjumper restaurant site.
Also, the Community Center will be reworked. "We will have design and architectural renderings for upgrading the Community Center and in the near months."
~ The Monrovia Community Garden will hold a virtual workshop, "Debunking Garden Myths: Applying organic science-based principles in the garden," on January 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. Gio Leos will discuss garden myths and what the science behind them actually demonstrates. Chili flakes in the soil? Companion planting? Hugelkultur? Question/answer time from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Register here - https://tny.im/HDoZ - or email info@monroviacommunitygarden.org for more information.
~ The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments and Metro have an online survey on local transportation. Participate here: https://tny.im/35Aos
~ Red Cross has experienced about a 10% decline in people donating blood since the pandemic began. In recent weeks it has less than a one-day supply of blood products - well below the ideal five-day supply. To give, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment