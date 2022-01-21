Penalties for Using Too Much Water; General Plan Revision; City Wants Artists to Paint Utility Boxes

~ Monrovians whose water usage exceeds 90% of their usage for the same month in 2020 will be charged "a penalty of two times the cost of a water billing unit (748 gallons of water) for each unit in excess of what is permitted. For a typical residential unit, the standard penalty is $4.88 per unit in excess."
~ No, Feik writes, the rain wasn't enough to fill major reservoirs and end the drought.
~ The city is updating its general plan...
The goal of the Housing Element is to create 982 housing units for "extremely low income" to "moderate income" people. The city "is not responsible for the actual construction of these units. The City is, however, responsible for creating a regulatory environment in which the private market could build these units." https://tny.im/iM248
Goals of the Environmental Justice Element are to promote: healthy and affordable housing, public and recreational facilities, healthy food access, climate resiliency, civic and community engagement and services. https://tny.im/caMQy
The Safety Element is the city's plan to protect against fire, flooding, earthquakes, heatwaves, drought, pollution, and crime. https://tny.im/idK0f
~ Monrovia is looking for artists to paint four of its utility boxes. The theme for this year's Art on the Box program is Celebrating Diversity. Applications will be accepted through March 31. Each artist may submit up to two proposals. Details: cityofmonrovia.org/art.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment