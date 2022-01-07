School COVID Testing For Students And Staff Only -- For Now

The Monrovia School District was providing a COVID Clinic to test people for the disease, but Superintendent Ryan Smith reports that, "Due to the high demand for testing in our community, county, and state, lines have been long, there have been limits to the number of tests available, and results are taking longer to receive. In order to help alleviate this, please note that we will be temporarily limiting access to our testing program to current students and staff only."
He added that the district is working with COVID Clinic to expand testing from three days per week to five. https://tny.im/ZVpOF
- Brad Haugaard
