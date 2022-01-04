Big Daisy Is Full of Puppy Energy

Daisy loves attention and loves her favorite people! At just one year old, Daisy still has a lot of that puppy energy and loves to play. She would do best as the only dog in the household, and because of her size and energy, should probably go to an adults-only home. Daisy is also looking for a home where she can be cared for in the safety of an enclosed yard with ample food, water, shelter, and love. Daisy has some special needs which would require her constant outdoor access. This sweet and playful girl can’t wait to go home with you!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
