Clifton's Gina Ayala Named Public Health Teacher of the Year

EcoHealth Vector Education, a program of the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, has named Gina Ayala of Clifton Middle School as its 2021 Public Health Teacher of the Year for using first-hand, real-world applications in her science teaching.
Teachers must "demonstrate how science is relevant in their daily life. If a student doesn't understand the 'why,' they won't be as engaged in the learning," said Mrs. Gina Ayala, who has been a teacher for 13 years.
Source: https://tny.im/VSpgR
- Brad Haugaard
