Flint Fertig Taking Over as Interim Monrovia High Principal

Smith writes that, "Fertig will continue to oversee Canyon Oaks, Mountain Park, and Monrovia Community Adult School, just from afar. Directors Kimberly Cabrera and Catherine Real, both former high school principals, will provide additional support for these schools whenever needed."
The formal search process for a new principal at Monrovia High will begin later this week, he added. "Please know though that this is a difficult time of year for filling a position like this as it is not really 'hiring season', so to speak. I share this with you because I will not settle for anyone who is less than a perfect fit."
Source: https://tny.im/UnUN8
- Brad Haugaard
What happened to the existing principal?ReplyDelete