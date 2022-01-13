Monrovia Police: Catalytic Converters Stolen from Motorhomes; Customer Shoves Restaurant Employee; Men With Hammers Steal Phones; Golf Clubs Stolen from Car; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 331 service events, resulting in 56 investigations.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 6 at 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of S. Myrtle regarding unknown trouble between a male and female. Officers arrived and discovered the male had left the area, but the female was still at the location. Officers spoke with the female who was intoxicated and uncooperative. She was arrested and taken into custody for being drunk in public.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 6 at 11:12 p.m., an officer noticed a vehicle commit several vehicle code violations in the 600 block of S. Primrose. The driver was stopped and while officers spoke with the driver, they noticed he displayed symptoms of being under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department for a sobering period.
Petty Theft
January 7 at 8:00 a.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of W. Duarte called to report his coin machine was broken into sometime overnight. Video footage showed two suspects prying open the machine. The investigation is continuing.
Trespassing
January 7 at 9:05 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a male subject was inside the business disturbing customers. Officers arrived and contacted the male subject. He was issued a citation for a related offense.
Driving Under the Influence Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
January 8 at 3:05 a.m., an officer noticed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver struck the curb while pulling over, causing damage to his vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver and noticed he displayed symptoms of being under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to Monrovia Police Department for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
January 8 at 10:12 a.m., a caller reported his motorhome was parked at a storage facility in the 3000 block of S. Peck and today he discovered the catalytic converter was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
January 8 at 12:14 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. El Norte called to report that her vehicle was broken into sometime overnight. Video footage of the crime was discovered. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 8 at 12:35 p.m., a caller reported his motorhome was parked at a storage facility in the 3000 block of S. Peck and today he discovered the catalytic converter was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Death Report
January 8 at 8:27 p.m., a reporting party called from the 200 block of Norumbega Drive to report that a male subject who lives in the home was found deceased on his bedroom floor. There was no evidence of foul play.
Fighting in Public
January 8 at 11:48 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of E. Colorado regarding two female subjects who had been drinking and began to fight. The female subjects did not desire prosecution. Officers assisted one of the parties with retrieving personal property from a residence.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 9 at 9:53 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle and bicyclist were involved in a traffic collision in the 500 block of E Colorado. Officers and paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of the involved parties. The bicyclist was treated for their visible injuries. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Commercial Burglary
January 9 at 10:10 a.m., a business owner in the 300 block of W. Foothill called to report he was out of town, but he received a call informing him that the back door to his business was kicked in. Officers arrived and cleared the business. The investigation is continuing.
Structure Fire
January 10 at 12:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to a building in the 200 block of E. Chestnut regarding a structure fire. When officers arrived they discovered it was a kitchen fire, but it was extinguished prior to officers arriving. No injuries were reported.
Battery
January 10 at 2:53 p.m., the manager of a restaurant in the 100 block of W. Duarte reported a customer became upset at their service, pushed one of the employees, and began yelling at customers and children. The suspect left the restaurant and was located nearby by officers. The suspect was placed under private persons arrest and taken into custody for battery.
Shoplifting
January 10 at 4:29 p.m., the manager of a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported that the store was detaining a male adult subject for shoplifting. Officers arrived and after conducting an investigation they arrested the subject and issued him a citation.
Court Order Violation
January 10 at 10:58 pm, a neighbor in the 100 block of W. Olive called to report that a male subject she knew to be the restrained on a domestic violence restraining order, was at the location arguing with the protected female. The caller watched as the female allowed the male to enter her apartment. Officers arrived and heard the male and female talking inside and recognized their voices from prior contacts. The female refused to open the door. Based on previous contacts and witness statements charges will be deemed appropriate and will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.
Grand Theft Auto
January 11 at 9:51 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona, MODA Apartments, walked to his apartment building's parking garage and discovered someone had stolen his motorcycle sometime during the night. Building video shows a white SUV towing the motorcycle out of the parking garage. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
January 11 at 2:53 p.m., officers were patrolling the 700 block of E. Cypress when they saw a vehicle driven by a subject who was known to be wanted for domestic violence. The driver was stopped and was taken into custody for the wanted charge.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 11 at 3:56 p.m., a female resident in the 500 block of E. Olive reported her boyfriend had just battered her. The couple have a child together, who was also present during the fight. Officers arrived and after investigating the allegations, took the male subject into custody for domestic violence. The female subject sustained non-life threatening visible injuries. An Emergency Protective Order was granted.
Grand Theft
January 11 at 7:30 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Central reported that her computer and purse were stolen from her unlocked vehicle sometime between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm. The investigation is ongoing.
Commercial Burglary
January 11 at 7:43 p.m., two male subjects in hoodies entered a retail store in the 600 block of W. Huntington with hammers. The male subjects broke multiple display stands and stole phones. The male subjects fled the scene on foot. The investigation is continuing.
Trespassing
January 11 at 8:23 p.m., a caller observed a subject remotely via surveillance footage, on private property in the 200 block of S. Encinitas. This subject was advised previously regarding trespassing on the property. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. The caller desired prosecution and the subject was issued a citation. The subject left the property.
Grand Theft
January 11 at 8:41 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Hill St. reported a set of golf clubs was stolen from his unlocked vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery
January 12 at 9:41 pm, a caller reported that he saw a male and female arguing in the area of Foothill and Norumbega. Officers arrived in the area and located the female nearby. She said her boyfriend had slapped her in the face multiple times while at his home on Valle Vista. She last saw him near Norumbega. Officers went to the subject's home but he was not there and was not located in the area. The female did not desire prosecution. The investigation is continuing.
