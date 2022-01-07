News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School Board to Consider Making Juneteenth a Paid School Holiday

At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/BKWJ) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider (among other things) making Juneteenth (June 19) a paid school holiday. https://tny.im/xNC3c On June 17, 2021, President Biden signed legislation establishing it as a federal holiday.  Wikipedia: Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Army general Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for slaves in Texas, the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery. 

- Brad Haugaard

