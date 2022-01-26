News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Noodle Street

Dinner at Noodle Street, in the Vons shopping center at Foothill and Myrtle. Got the Dan Dan noodle bowl with seasoned ground pork and spinach for $12.80 and an iced tea for $4.50. Good!

- Brad Haugaard 
