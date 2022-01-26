News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Noodle Street
Dinner at Noodle Street, in the Vons shopping center at Foothill and Myrtle. Got the Dan Dan noodle bowl with seasoned ground pork and spinach for $12.80 and an iced tea for $4.50. Good!
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
1/26/2022
