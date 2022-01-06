News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Sasha Zaroyan Announcement of Candidacy for Monrovia City Council
"My name is Sasha Zaroyan and I’m running for the Monrovia City Council to be a champion for small businesses, families, and individuals. I’m the only city council candidate that has the experience of pushing for funding for our community to state lawmakers, creating programs that have been proven to reduce inequities for disenfranchised families, and advocating for students and young adults to have a seat at the table. I’ve worked with Monrovian neighbors and public policy experts in creating a platform to solve our most pressing priorities as a community.
When I ran for the Monrovia School Board in 2020, I campaigned on addressing the mental health challenges our students faced and the educational inequities affecting our most disenfranchised communities. More than 7,000 Monrovian neighbors and families agreed: change can’t wait.
Since then, our community has experienced a rise in crime in every neighborhood, an outflow of small businesses leaving our corridors and shopping plazas, and some of the highest housing costs in the San Gabriel Valley. Our city continues to be categorized as a ‘high risk’ for financial distress by state agencies and public health and environmental initiatives that have garnered community support, such as Grow Monrovia and the Love Your Lungs Coalition, have been discarded by our city leaders. While other cities continue to garner awards for “Small Business Friendly”, Monrovia business owners have shared concerns of high business operating fees and regulations that limit their potential.
We can’t continue to elect and expect the same individuals to solve the issues that have been in front of them for years. We must provide an opportunity for a generational change of fresh and innovative ideas to tackle the concerns of our residents.
Monrovia, join me Saturday, January 22nd at 1:00pm at the Courtyard of the Monrovia Historical Museum to learn more about being a part of the solution, because change can’t wait. Visit https://votesasha.com/ to learn more about our campaign and RSVP to our campaign launch event. To watch our campaign launch trailer, visit https://youtu.be/DoKvPWixBlo.
