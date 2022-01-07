News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Fines For Those Who Don't Reduce Water Usage; Free Water-Saving Devices and Notebooks; Jobs With the City

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ Monrovians who fail to reduce water usage by at least 10% compared to their water usage for the same month in 2020 will now be fined two times the cost of a water billing unit (748 gallons of water) for each billing unit in excess what is permitted.

~  The Upper San Gabriel Water Municipal Water District has free water-saving devices for eligible residents (showerheads, meter monitors, smart irrigation controllers, etc.) that will be installed by a licensed contractor, while supplies last. Details: https://tny.im/CDfMg

~ Free planners filled with native plants and water conservation tips while supplies last. Application form:  https://tny.im/ateJI

~  The City of Monrovia is recruiting for: Director of Public Works, Senior Accounting Assistant, Fire Cadet (Volunteer).

