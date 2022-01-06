Monrovia Police: Man Breaks Officer's Finger; Golf Clubs Stolen in Two Locations; Drunk Driver Stops to Sleep in Middle of Street; Indecent Exposure in Business; Cops Rescue Elderly Woman; Etc.

Commercial Burglary
December 30 at 4:56 a.m., an employee reported that a grocery store in the 300 block of W. Huntington had been burglarized. Responding officers searched the interior and found that one of the entry doors and an interior office door had been pried open. Nothing reported to be stolen at this time. The store's alarm did not activate so it is unknown when the crime occurred during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 30 at 11:58 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 300 block of E. Foothill. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the drivers. No one was found to be injured. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Domestic Violence
December 30 at 4:17 p.m., a physical altercation between a male and female in front a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill was reported. The male subject left the scene prior to officers arriving. The female sustained injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / Hit and Run
December 30 at 7:08 p.m., a driver was stopped on Mayflower at Foothill when she was rear ended by another vehicle. The other vehicle fled the scene. Officers arrived, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. The driver complained of pain. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary / Attempt Grand Theft Auto
December 30 at 11:05 p.m., an employee at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain returned to his vehicle and noticed the lock on the driver's door had been tampered with. The ignition for the vehicle was also tampered with and two sets of golf clubs were found to be missing. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence
December 31 at 2:32 a.m., a caller reported that a vehicle was stopped in a traffic lane near the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington. The male driver appeared to be passed out. Officers arrived and determined the man was too intoxicated to drive. He was transported by paramedics to a local hospital due to his intoxication. A blood sample was obtained. This case will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 4:39 a.m., an employee at a business in the 900 block of S. Fifth called and reported an unknown male subject was behind the counter. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He was given a trespass warning and released. He returned to the location shortly thereafter and was arrested for trespassing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 7:42 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the street near the intersection of Mayflower and Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered the driver was asleep behind the wheel. The officers were able to wake up the driver who displayed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 11:29 a.m., a caller reported she was involved in a traffic collision at the intersection of Lime and Myrtle. Officers responded and checked on the well-being of the occupants. While talking with one of the drivers, the officer noticed she displayed signs intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. She was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Residential Burglary
December 31 at 1:47 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. El Norte returned home from the market to find a subject inside his home. When the intruder saw the homeowner he immediately ran out of the back of the house and out of sight. An investigation revealed the suspect had entered through an open window. Evidence was recovered at the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Indecent Exposure / Possession of Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 2:26 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report that a male adult was exposing himself inside the business. Loss Prevention escorted the subject outside and the subject continued to expose himself. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. The reporting party placed the subject under private person’s arrest. The officer accepted the arrest and taken into custody. While at the jail the suspect was also found to be in possession of stolen property.
Residential Burglary
December 31 at 3:26 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth called to report that their storage unit was broken into. The locking mechanism was broken and items were removed from the unit. A second resident at the location called at 4:04 p.m., and reported similar circumstances at their storage unit. This investigation is continuing.
Welfare Check
December 31 at 8:26 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of W. Palm regarding a welfare check of an elderly female. The reporting party stated she last spoke with her friend on Wednesday and has not been able to get in contact with her since. When officers arrived, they were able to speak with the female through the kitchen window. Officers made entry into the home to check on her well-being. The female had fallen and was laying in the corner of the dining room. She had open sores on her legs and was in need of medical attention. The female was transported to a local hospital.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 8:49 p.m., an officer witnessed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Colorado and Mayflower. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver exhibited signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was subsequently arrested for DUI. He was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 1 at 1:02 p.m., a motorist called and reported she was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Parker and Mayflower. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the drivers. Officers determined a traffic collision did not occur because neither vehicle sustained any damage. While talking with one of the drivers, the officer noticed he displayed signs intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Wanted
January 2 at 1:34 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Violet reported her separated husband was at her house when they began arguing. He struck her face causing a visible injury, then left the residence. Officers searched for the suspect, but couldn't locate him. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Vandalism
January 2 at 6:03 p.m., an employee at an auto dealership in the 1300 block of S. Mountain reported that a customer used an airsoft gun to shoot out a window and damage a side panel of one of their vehicles before leaving. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Burglary
January 3 at 7:03 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Bradoaks reported she had heard noises in her backyard the previous night, but did not call the police. In the morning she walked outside and discovered someone had been in her backyard. The suspect(s) had unscrewed her backyard security lights and attempted to force entry through her sliding glass door. This investigation is continuing.
Reckless Driving / Battery on an Officer – Suspect Arrested
January 3 at 8:40 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Cypress when he saw a vehicle spinning its rear tires so fast smoke rose into the air, then the vehicle sped along Cypress on the wrong side the road. The officer stopped the motorist, who immediately began verbally assaulting the officer. During a pat-down search of the suspect, he began fighting the officer and two backing officers, breaking one of the officer's fingers. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for booking.
Vehicle Burglary
January 3 at 8:45 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Terrado walked outside to her vehicle and discovered someone had recently burglarized it. The suspect forced entry into the vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and money. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 3 at 1:49 p.m., a caller reported seeing a male adult subject in the 300 block of S. Myrtle, who was intoxicated and harassing women. Officers arrived and located the subject, who was found to be heavily intoxicated and angry. The subject was arrested for being drunk in public, and was transported to Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 3 at 8:14 pm, an intoxicated male called dispatch to report an argument he was involved in with his girlfriend. Officers arrived and located the male in the street in front of a residence in the 700 block of Monterey. The male was extremely intoxicated and was having a hard time standing on his own. The girlfriend contacted officers and refused to take care of the male, but offered to buy the male a ride to his home in Rialto. The male refused to leave when the ride arrived. Officers were forced to arrest the male for public intoxication and transported him to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
January 4 at 7:07 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Granite walked outside his house and discovered someone had forced entry into both of his parked cars sometime during the night. Personal property was stolen from inside his vehicles. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 4 at 8:34 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of N. Primrose reported that his golf clubs were stolen out of his unlocked vehicle sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Vehicle Burglary
January 4 at 8:35 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Duarte reported that someone tried to break into her car sometime between 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., by tampering with the door’s lock. Nothing appears to have been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Prowling / Weapon Offence – Suspect Arrested
January 5 at 4:34 a.m., the owner of a business in the 200 block of E. Foothill observed a male on a remote camera feed in the back lot of his business near his company trucks. Officers arrived in the area and detained the subject near the business. He claimed he was just "walking through" the area carrying a gas can. No signs of theft were found at the business, but additional follow up will be conducted. An investigation revealed the suspect had a large kitchen knife concealed on his person. He was arrested and taken into custody. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
January 5 at 8:36 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of California walked outside her home and discovered someone had forced entry into her locked vehicle sometime during the night and stole her personal property. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
January 5 at 6:59 p.m., a caller located an insurance card, DMV registration, and a vehicle owner’s manual at a parking lot in the 200 block of E. Foothill. Officers arrived and collected the property, which belonged to a subject who was living in the 100 block of N. Ivy. After returning the property to the subject, he learned that she was a theft victim. The property was stolen from her unlocked vehicle sometime the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
January 5 at 9:04 p.m., a resident from the 100 block of Rose, who was out of the country, was watching his surveillance system and saw someone break into his house at approximately 6:00 p.m. The resident contacted his neighbor who called the police. Officers arrived and confirmed that a residential burglary had occurred. A safe was moved from an upstairs bedroom to the living room downstairs, but was not stolen. This investigation is continuing.
