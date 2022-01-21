News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia High to Get Intro to Engineering Course

At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/WTEAH) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider, among other things, adding "Honors Introduction to Engineering Design" as a new course for high school students. https://tny.im/WFjiw

- Brad Haugaard

