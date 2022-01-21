News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Monrovia High to Get Intro to Engineering Course
At its next meeting (agenda:
https://tny.im/WTEAH
) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider, among other things, adding "Honors Introduction to Engineering Design" as a new course for high school students.
https://tny.im/WFjiw
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
1/21/2022
