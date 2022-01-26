Mayor Tom Adams Will Not Run Again

Adams announces he will not run again.
Monrovia Mayor Tom Adams announced that he is retiring from public office at the end of his term in June.
Adams, who has served the city for more than 30 years, first on the Planning Commission, then City Council, and most recently as Mayor, made the announcement at the conclusion of this year's State of the City address.
Adams said he feels he has achieved "every single goal" he set for himself when he was first elected mayor. "I feel I am leaving Monrovia in far better shape than I found it," and "if stay longer it would be just for my ego."
Adam's seat will be filled in this June's election.
Here is his announcement: https://youtu.be/Wv0GI9wjANg?t=3901
- Brad Haugaard
