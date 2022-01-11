Sweet Zoey's Family Couldn't Take Her With Them - She's Looking for a New Home

Zoey was adopted from us five years ago when she was just a kitten. Her family was moving and couldn’t take her with them, so now this five-year-old cat is back with us and looking for her forever home. Zoey has been described as sweet and independent, likes to play, and even gets along with other cats and dogs. She’s ready for her second chance!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment