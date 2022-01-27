Monrovia Police: Transient Calls Police on Woman With Dog Off Leash; Roll-Over Traffic Collision; Transient Sets Fire; Etc.

Grand Theft Auto Recovery
January 20 at 1:19 a.m., an officer patrolling the 900 block of W. Duarte located a stolen vehicle parked in a parking lot there. The vehicle was recovered and stored since the registered owner was not available to respond. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
January 20 at 8:08 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Royal Oaks called to report that a family member came to her house and kicked the front door, causing minor damage. This investigation is continuing.
Fight Challenge – Suspect Arrested
January 20 at 9:33 a.m., a caller reported that a male subject approached him in the 300 block of Myrtle and challenged him to a fight. Officers arrived and contacted the suspect. An investigation was conducted and evidence of the interaction was recovered. The caller placed the subject under private person's arrest. The arrest was accepted and the suspect was taken into custody.
Medical Assist
January 20 at 11:02 a.m., a fentanyl overdose was reported in the 1600 block of Myrtle. Officers arrived and administered one dose of Narcan, allowing the patient to regain consciousness. Paramedics responded and then transported the subject to a local hospital for further treatment.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
January 20 at 1:51 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Huntington. Officers responded and checked on the well-being of all occupants. An investigation was conducted and the driver at fault was issued a citation.
Missing Person Located / Medical Assist
January 20 at 10:20 p.m., an employee at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth called advising there was a female transient lying in a hallway. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed she was reported missing out of San Bernardino. She complained of pain to her ankle and requested paramedics. Officers removed her from the Missing Person’s System and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Fraud / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 21 at 3:19 a.m., officers contacted a subject in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. An investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was in possession of various identification documents and debit cards belonging to three other subjects. The cards and documents were collected by officers for safekeeping. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 21 at 9:09 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Central advised that his vehicle had been broken into sometime during the night. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The victim advised he had taken his vehicle to a local dealership to get it serviced. The vehicle however was not locked and upon returning to his vehicle he discovered items were now missing. This investigation is continuing.
Wind Related Service Calls
January 21 officers working the night shift handled multiple calls for service related to the extreme Santa Ana winds present throughout the San Gabriel Valley. Officers responded to thirty four alarm calls and thirty six tree emergencies that included trees down in the streets, trees down on vehicles, and one that fell into a residence. There were also twenty six downed electrical wires that were sparking. Three fires were also extinguished.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 22 at 1:17 a.m., officers patrolling the area of W. Colorado and S. Primrose observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and further investigation revealed the driver had been driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 22 at 9:51 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision occurred in the area of Duarte and Myrtle. Officers and Paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. One of the drivers had visible injuries. An investigation was conducted and the driver at fault was issued a citation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 22 at 6:51 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of S. Myrtle regarding a report of domestic violence. An investigation revealed that a male and female were involved in an argument when the female struck the male with a clenched fist and kicked him numerous times. The male sustained minor injuries. The female was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 22 at 11:29 p.m., officers were patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when they observed a subject at the Station Square Park after hours. An investigation revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Disturbed Subject
January 23 at 10:02 a.m., a caller was walking her dog in the 300 block of Myrtle when a male transient told her it was a crime to walk her dog off leash. The caller ignored the subject, which upset him and he yelled that he would call the police. Officers arrived and spoke with both parties. Peace was kept and the parties separated.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 23 at 11:21 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Shamrock and Central. Officers and paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of the driver. A vehicle struck two parked vehicles. The driver was transported to a local hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 23 at 3:41 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision occurred in the area of Myrtle and Lemon. Officers and paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. One of the driver's complained of pain. An investigation was conducted and the driver at fault was issued a citation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 23 at 5:13 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte called to report of a domestic dispute. Officers arrived and located the couple. It was discovered that the male subject physically assaulted the female. The male was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
January 23 at 7:32 p.m., a caller reported a male subject in a store in the 700 block of Huntington was harassing her. The subject reportedly got into an argument with shoppers. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. During the course of their investigation, they discovered the subject had stolen merchandise from the location. The store desired prosecution and the male subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
January 24 at 1:21 p.m., a caller stated she had just met with an ex-boyfriend in the 900 block of W. Huntington. He told her he wanted to see her one last time before he killed himself. Officers arrived and determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto
January 24 at 7:47 p.m., a victim reported his Honda CRV had just been stolen from a parking lot in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived, but could not locate the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle database. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Stolen Property / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
January 24 at 10:17 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious male walking in the 900 block of Norumbega. Officers arrived and located the male. An investigation revealed he was in possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence / Mental Evaluation – Suspect Arrested
January 24 at 11:10 p.m., a vehicle was reported to have collided into the center median in the 100 block of W. Duarte. Officers located the vehicle and determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail. During the booking process officers determined that he also needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was issued a citation and transported to a local facility for treatment.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Wanted
January 25 at 7:37 p.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Olive reported that her husband threatened to kill her while holding a knife before leaving the location. Officers arrived and searched the area, but he was not found. An emergency protective order was obtained and a warrant was issued for the husband.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 26 at 9:54 a.m., a caller reported two motorists had collided in the intersection of Lemon and Magnolia. Both drivers were injured, and one was transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital for treatment. An investigation was conducted and the driver who was found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 10:26 a.m., an employee of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male adult subject had just left the store with merchandise he did not pay for. Officers responded and searched the area. The subject was located nearby and was detained. After an investigation, the property was returned to the store. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Residential Burglary / Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 4:39 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Olive reported a male adult subject had just attempted to burglarize her home while she was inside. She saw him cutting one of her window screens to gain access. When she confronted him, he yelled profanities at her, then ran from the area. Further investigation revealed that just prior to attempting to burglarize the home, he had sliced the tires of a parked car near the victim's home. Officers located the subject running from the scene and detained him. He was positively identified by the victim before being arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 26 at 6:29 p.m., a roll over traffic collision was reported in the area of Shamrock and Evergreen regarding a roll over traffic collision. An investigation revealed that one of the drivers did not see there was a stop sign at the intersection and clipped two vehicles before rolling over. Paramedics responded and transported one of the involved parties to a local hospital for treatment.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 7:36 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a subject refusing to leave the location. Officers contacted the subject and an investigation revealed that a valid no trespass authorization existed preventing the subject from being at the location. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Fire Assist
January 26 at 9:51 p.m., a large fire in the area of Peck and Live Oak was reported. Upon arrival they determined the fire had been set by a transient in the area. Fire personnel from Los Angeles County arrived to put out the fire.
