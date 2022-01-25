Chicken (the Cat) Has Gone Through a Lot; She Just Wants Love and Stability

Three-year-old Chicken was surrendered to the shelter due to anxiety after the other cat in the household passed away. Understandably, Chicken has been under some stress due to losing her cat friend and her family, so she needs a patient adopter who will let her go at her own pace. It would be helpful to provide her with a sanctuary space, such as a quiet room, while she gets used to her new environment. Chicken has been through a lot, and just wants the love and stability of a forever home!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
