Monrovia-Based Habitat for Humanity Plans to Help 100 Families Over Three Years

Former Monrovia School Board member Bryan Wong, now Executive Director at SGV Habitat for Humanity, said, "Our goal is to dramatically increase the number of affordable home ownership opportunities in the San Gabriel Valley. The need for affordable housing in the area is overwhelming. We aim to make the world a place where all can afford to live-both first-time home buyers and long-time residents."
Habitat for Humanity's goal is to help more families achieve financial security and stability. It will provide critical home repair and home ownership to 100 families across the San Gabriel Valley and abroad. This is in addition to the nearly 290 families already served by since 1990.
Currently SGV Habitat for Humanity has two home repair projects planned for January and is working toward breaking ground on its next new home construction project in Pasadena.
You can donate or learn more at sgvhabitat.org/ead
- Brad Haugaard
