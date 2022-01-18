Dakota Loves Squeaky Toys and Games of Fetch

Two-year-old Dakota is a young and energetic dog who loves squeaky toys, going for walks, and long games of fetch. She’s very smart, and has lots of fun with enrichment toys (like egg cartons filled with treats). Dakota would do best in a home without children or other dogs, and hopes she can have lots of playtime with her new person!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
