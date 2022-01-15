City to Consider: Switching Back to Rotating Mayor; Hiring Firm to Fix Canyon Park; Creating 'Inclusionary Housing Ordinance'; Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/T7vS7) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider putting on the ballot a measure that would switch Monrovia back from having an elected mayor to simply rotating the office of mayor among the council members each year. https://tny.im/07okv
~ Consider consolidating its regular municipal elections with the statewide primary election (on June 7 this year). The consolidation is required by state law. https://tny.im/tWMVv
~ Consider hiring Merrell Johnson Engineering, Inc. for $679,139 to manage the Canyon Park restoration, and hire it for another $64,626 to manage work on the pumping station that fills the tank that supplies water to the park facilities. Total cost for the restoration work is estimated at a bit over $10 million. https://tny.im/t70iP
~ Consider hiring Sagecrest Planning and Environmental for up to $154,090 to help develop an "Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, a Density Bonus Ordinance, Accessory Dwelling Unit Design Guidelines, and Environmental Analysis." Inclusionary housing requires market-rate residential developments to include affordable housing. State Density Bonus law provides development waivers, concessions, reduced parking standards, and density increases to encourage the development of affordable and senior housing. https://tny.im/AeHxL
Brad Haugaard
