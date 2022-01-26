$10,000 Reward in Murder of Terry Alford

Seeking justice for the Monrovia community, Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting to offer a $10,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of whomever is responsible for the murder of Terry Alford.
The reward comes nearly a year after the incident occurred on January 29, 2021, when 46-year-old Alford was shot multiple times in front of a residence in Monrovia while visiting his family. He was on the front porch when four male suspects snuck up behind him. Law enforcement investigators believe the shooting was gang related and intentional, but presume Alford was not the intended target.
“Terry Alford and his family deserve justice and answers,” Supervisor Barger said. “While the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Monrovia Police Department have been dedicated to solving this crime, we need the community’s help to reach a conclusion. My thoughts are with Terry’s wife, children, and siblings as they grapple with this senseless tragedy.”
The City of Monrovia is closely partnering with Los Angeles County in this effort.
“The Alford Family deserves justice for the tragic death of Terry,” City Manager Dylan Feik said. “Four suspects remain in our community, somewhere, and we ask for the community’s help in finding them.”
If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323)-890-5617 or the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.
Source: Press release from Supervisor Barger: https://shrtm.nu/Wv24
