Monrovia High Student One of Just Nine Posse Scholars Across the Nation

Monrovia High School Senior Tamika Samuels will be attending Middlebury College in Vermont with the help of the Posse Scholarship, a full, 4-year scholarship for students traditionally overlooked in the college admissions process. Middlebury chooses a handful of students each year for this honor.
Samuels is one of just one other Posse scholars from around the nation.
Celebrating with Samuels' family and friends on the zoom call was MHS School Counselor Noel Hernandez, one of many who helped on the journey to this achievement.
"It was absolutely amazing to hear such great news.", said Hernandez. "This news made my week and I advised Tamika to keep that feeling alive in her heart for as long as possible."
From her time with the Black Student Union, Math and Science Academy, Varsity Tennis team and many other programs, she said they all helped her get to where she is now.
"MHS has helped prepare me for college," Samuels said. "I want to take the time to thank all the teachers I've had throughout high school and my counselor Ms. Hernandez and Ms. Putrika."
She has one piece of advice for those that might be holding off on applying: "I'd say, just go for it. You never know what the outcome would be but you'll feel at peace knowing that you did your best and prepared for it. So just do what you have to do, be your authentic self and believe in yourself."
Samuels will join the Middlebury's Math and Science Department and plans to focus her studies in biology. Her goal is to eventually attend medical school and become a pediatrician to help close the healthcare gap for communities in-need.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment