Dinner at Thai Divine Bistro
Dinner at Thai Divine Bistro, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Olive. Got the Kang Ka Ree curry with chicken for $10.95, rice for $3, and a beer for $6. Very good!
Brad
1/12/2022
restaurants
