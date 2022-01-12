News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Thai Divine Bistro

Dinner at Thai Divine Bistro, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Olive. Got the Kang Ka Ree curry with chicken for $10.95, rice for $3, and a beer for $6. Very good!

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)