Chalksgiving Art Contest

Monrovia Association of Fine Arts (MAFA) reports that its summer Chalkdemic was so popular that partnering with the City of Monrovia to celebrating Thanksgiving with another virtual chalkfest on home driveways and sidewalks.
The suggested theme is "What We're Thankful For" but any artwork that's family friendly is welcome.
There will be prizes for the top three chalk artworks in these three categories:
- Monrovia resident adults and families
- Monrovia resident children under 12 (with signed consent of parent or guardian)
- Professional artists anywhere
Thanks to sponsorships by Air-Tro Heating & Air Conditioning and the Arcadia Association of Realtors, each family group or individual artist will receive a free, personalized Chalksgiving kit containing a 30-piece box of sidewalk chalk along with custom coloring sheets featuring scenes of Monrovia and stickers and pencils for kids.
The sponsors are also providing $50 gift certificates to local Monrovia restaurants.
To register for free, go to www.monroviafinearts.org and click on the Chalksgiving graphic on the home page.
The Monday after you register your customized chalk kit will be waiting for pickup at Century 21 Adams & Barnes, 433 W. Foothill Blvd, Monrovia, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Ask at the front desk for your chalk kit using the name you registered under.
For prize consideration, photos of your artwork must be submitted to christine@monroviafinearts.org no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.
The MAFA Board of Directors will judge the entries and announce the winners within 10 days of the photo deadline.
For questions email christine@monroviafinearts.org or call 483-0560.
- Brad Haugaard
