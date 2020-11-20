State Auditor Improves Its Assessment of Monrovia's Fiscal Health

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O
) City Manager Dylan Feik reports that in a new report the California State Auditor - which last year said Monrovia was number 10 on its "Fiscally Challenged Cities" list - has improved Monrovia's standing to position 21, though Feik says that last year's report was based on outdated information and "focused on narrow pieces of data." The city, he said, "continues to be in solid financial shape and we look forward to long-term positive trends."
Here are the fiscal health rankings of some nearby cities (Bigger numbers are better): West Covina, 9; El Monte, San Gabriel, 20; Claremont, 23; Covina, 31; Arcadia, 87; Azusa, 179; Glendora, 196; Duarte, 232; San Marino, 234; Sierra Madre, 250; Temple City, 377; San Dimas, 379; Rosemead, 428; Bradbury, 439. https://is.gd/jePkkZ
- Brad Haugaard
