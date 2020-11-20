City Accepting Applications for Holiday Home Decorating Contest

- Contest registration will close on Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m.
- Judging will take place on December 10 - 13
- Addresses of all entered homes will be included on the Holiday Home Decorating Contest Map
Awards will be given out to the following categories:
Register here: https://is.gd/m8oPaY
- Brad Haugaard
- Best Still Display
- Best Outdoor Display
- Mot Effective Use of Lighting
- Best Neighborhood Effort
- Santa's Workshop Award
- Holiday Spirit Award
- Judges Award
- Children's Choice Award
