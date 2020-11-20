News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Accepting Applications for Holiday Home Decorating Contest

Holiday Home Decorating Contest details:
  • Contest registration will close on Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m.
  • Judging will take place on December 10 - 13
  • Addresses of all entered homes will be included on the Holiday Home Decorating Contest Map
Awards will be given out to the following categories:
  • Best Still Display
  • Best Outdoor Display
  • Mot Effective Use of Lighting
  • Best Neighborhood Effort
  • Santa's Workshop Award
  • Holiday Spirit Award
  • Judges Award
  • Children's Choice Award
Contact Ashley Gonzalez, Recreation Coordinator, for more information at 256-8246 or agonzalez@ci.monrovia.ca.us

Register here: https://is.gd/m8oPaY

