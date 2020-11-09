Joanne Montgomery Retires After 22 Years on Citrus College Board

Montgomery, who represents Monrovia, Bradbury and portions of Duarte, was first appointed to fill a vacancy in 1998. She was later elected in 1999 and then reelected in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.
She began her career as an educator and worked as an elementary school teacher for the Monrovia Unified School District for 32 years. She was also a master teacher for several universities and served on numerous school committees.
"During her more than 20 years of service to Citrus College and the communities it serves, Trustee Montgomery has contributed greatly to the college's growth and progress. Her leadership has been instrumental in establishing Citrus College as a national leader in higher education," said Dr. Geraldine M. Perri, superintendent/president of Citrus College. "On behalf of the college community, I congratulate Trustee Montgomery on her retirement and thank her for the decades of guidance and vision she has provided. Her presence at the college will be dearly missed."
Throughout her career, Montgomery received awards as an educator and community leader. Some of her honors include a Teacher of the Year award; being appointed by the California governor to serve on the board of directors for the 48th District Agricultural Association, where she served for more than 16 years; being selected as the 2003 recipient of the Dick Lord Award from the Monrovia Chamber of Commerce; being named the 2015 Woman of the Year for Monrovia for California's 48th State Assembly district; and the Outstanding Educator Award from the Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association. Most recently, in May 2019, Trustee Montgomery received a Fulfilling the Trust award from the Community College League of California.
Montgomery had a reputation for understanding how big-picture decision-making affected instructors and students. She was a passionate advocate for AB 288, which allowed high school students to take college-credit courses while still in high school, and she tirelessly promoted Citrus College.
"This is a bittersweet moment for me. I have been honored and privileged to serve Citrus College for over two decades, but now is the time for me to move on to a new chapter in my life. I would like to thank the students, faculty, staff and constituents of the district for allowing me the opportunity to serve," she said. "I'm looking forward to spending more time with my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren."
"It has been an honor to serve beside Joanne Montgomery on Citrus College's governing board, and I extend my most heartfelt congratulations on her retirement," said Dr. Patricia A. Rasmussen, president of the Citrus Community College District Board of Trustees. "Mrs. Montgomery's commitment and thoughtful decision-making will leave a positive impact on Citrus College for years to come. We wish her a most enjoyable and rewarding retirement."
- Brad Haugaard
