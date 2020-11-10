Tips on Catalytic Converter Thefts

Catalytic converters are usually stolen because of the value of the metals inside of these emission control devices. Thieves often use a portable saw or angle grinder to cut the catalytic converter from the exhaust system, underneath vehicles, in just a matter of minutes. Once removed, the thieves recycle them at scrap yards getting the current value for the metals inside.
We would like to offer the following tips to help prevent the theft of your catalytic converter:
- If possible/available, park in a secured parking lot/garage
- Park in a well-lit and visible area
- Park near, or install surveillance cameras in the area where you park
- Set car alarms to more sensitive settings
There are a number of security devices for sale on the internet, as well as suggestions on how to secure your catalytic converter to your vehicle. Another suggestion is to engrave your license plate number or vehicle identification number (VIN) onto your catalytic converter for identification if it is stolen.
Source: Arcadia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
