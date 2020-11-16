Churro Loves People - Other Dogs and Cats? ... Not So Much

Three-year-old Churro loves people as much as people love churros! This handsome dog isn’t a huge fan of cats or other dogs, so he would prefer to be the only pet in the home, but has so much love to give to humans and will make a great only child. While some dogs like treats more than anything, Churro wants back scratches and cuddles, so if you’re ready for some snuggle time, Churro can fill that role. He’s also very playful and loves to run, so if you’re looking to mix in some running time with your new best friend, he can do that too! Churro checks all the boxes, all he needs is you!
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Monday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
